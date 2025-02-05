FIFPRO Africa launches pilot study mapping African football workload

- Some players in Africa have as many as 60 games per season, and may soon face more
- Players contend with extra stress from poor travel conditions and extreme weather
- 64 percent of footballers at the last AFCON were based in Europe, and face scheduling clashes
FIFPRO Africa has published a first pilot study mapping the workload of African players in men’s football.
The 2024 African Player Workload Report, compiled with data from the FIFPRO Player Workload Monitoring Platform (PWM) and in cooperation with Football Benchmark, analyses the match schedule of a sample of 60 Africa-based players and looks at additional workload factors including match scheduling, travel, and weather conditions. The study also examines the demands of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations on national team players based abroad, and emerging workload issues linked to future competition reforms.
The pilot analysis builds on previous FIFPRO PWM research as well as the key findings from Belgian university KU Leuven in a recently published report commissioned by FIFPRO.
A diverse exposure to workload
The report shows a gulf in workload for Africa-based players with international commitments compared to those who play only in domestic leagues: some play as many as 60 games per season, whilst others typically participate in less than 20 games. The research, which focuses on players from 18 clubs in six countries, underlines the importance of involving players and unions when scheduling competitions.
In the sample, Egypt defender Mohamed Abdelmonem (formerly of Al Ahly, now at Nice) and Mamelodi Sundowns/South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had the heaviest workload last season, respectively playing in 60 and 59 games for their club and national team.
The report projects workload for forthcoming seasons and says some players could potentially face as many as 71 games if the African Football League and the CAF Champions League both become part of next season’s match calendar.
A unique and challenging competition environment
Esperance’s Tunisian defender Yassine Meriah, Sundowns’ Williams and his team-mate Aubrey Modiba, were the most travelled last season, each spending more than 150 hours going to and from matches.
Burdensome travel conditions, such as one or more connecting flights and bad road conditions, can further impact players. In October, the Nigeria national team, travelling to Libya for an Africa Cup of Nations match, had their flight redirected to an abandoned airport, where they became stranded without food or water for 12 hours.
Extreme weather conditions such as heat and drought also present the risk of additional stress on players in Africa and therefore specific player-centric risk assessment is required for planning future competition changes.
AFCON
The report found that 64 percent of players that participated in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations were employed by European clubs. A case study underlining scheduling clashes and match congestion focuses on Calvin Bassey who missed eight games for Fulham while representing Nigeria. Bassey was back playing for Fulham within six days of returning to the U.K. from the tournament in Ivory Coast.
For the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, African players will again have to navigate scheduling clashes and match congestion with Ademola Lookman among many affected: Lookman may have only a few days between his commitments for Nigeria and his club Atalanta. The next AFCON starts on 21 December 2025, and ends on 18 January 2026, midway through the next European club season.
Outcome of the pilot analysis and next steps
FIFPRO Africa has begun working with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to launch an African Social Dialogue to advance employment conditions and competitions in Africa. ILO health and safety standards must be applied to professional football in a tailored way, as they are for workers in other industries, according to the report by Belgian university KU Leuven.
In the coming months, FIFPRO Africa also plans a survey of African players to broaden research about competition scheduling and working conditions.
FIFPRO Africa President Geremie Njitap said: "This pilot report is a step towards mapping the future of African football. Africa has so much talent across our continent, and it is important we give players the right conditions to fulfil their ability.
"We hope the findings from this report will help support discussions with African football stakeholders. We look forward, with guidance from the International Labour Organization, to building a better future for African players and African football."
The 60 players in the sample are based at clubs in Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, South Africa and Tunisia. FIFPRO Africa's 2024 African Player Workload Report is the second regional report on player workload and conditions following a study by FIFPRO Asia/Oceania on the Asian Champions League.
You can find FIFPRO’s global player workload reports on men’s and women’s football here.