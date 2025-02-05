FIFPRO Africa launches pilot study mapping African football workload

A diverse exposure to workload

The report shows a gulf in workload for Africa-based players with international commitments compared to those who play only in domestic leagues: some play as many as 60 games per season, whilst others typically participate in less than 20 games. The research, which focuses on players from 18 clubs in six countries, underlines the importance of involving players and unions when scheduling competitions.

In the sample, Egypt defender Mohamed Abdelmonem (formerly of Al Ahly, now at Nice) and Mamelodi Sundowns/South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had the heaviest workload last season, respectively playing in 60 and 59 games for their club and national team.

The report projects workload for forthcoming seasons and says some players could potentially face as many as 71 games if the African Football League and the CAF Champions League both become part of next season’s match calendar.